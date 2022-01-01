Two TikTokers remanded for killing man in ‘thrill shooting’

A Malir judicial magistrate on Friday remanded two teenage TikTokers on a charge of killing a man while shooting a firing video on December 23.

Saeed Ahmed and Fazil Ali, said to be between 14 and 15 years of age, had been arrested a day earlier for “accidentally killing a man, Qamar Raza, who had been standing outside his residence near Ghazi Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Malir City Police Station.

Raza was shot once in his abdomen and died the following day during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, police conducted a raid on technical grounds, apprehended the two, and recovered the weapon and a motorcycle used in the incident. He said the boys had disclosed the names of their two accomplices during the interrogation, and raids were being carried out to arrest them.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the four riding on two motorcycles. During the initial questioning, they admitted to opening fire for an adventure thrill, but the bullet mistakenly hit the victim.