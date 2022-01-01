Sindh govt will be forced to withdraw LG law, JI city chief vows at power show

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday stated that the movement against the recently passed had entered into a decisive phase and the people of the province would force the Pakistan Peoples Party’s ‘dictatorship’ to reverse the ‘black law’.

He said this while addressing a sit-in held outside the Sindh Assembly against what the new local government law, which the JI called a “controversial bill that was aimed at squeezing the administrative and financial powers of the city governments”. Hundreds of people marched from the Khizra Mosque to the Sindh Assembly for the protest sit-in where thousands of others joined them from across the city.

Many protesters carried placards and banners against the local government law. They also chanted slogans against the Sindh government for bulldozing the controversial law in the provincial assembly.

Rehman said that the first sun of the new year would bring the message of freedom from feudal lords. Calling the sit-in an original representative assembly of the people, the JI city chief said it had rejected the black law that had taken away the powers of the local government.

He added that the struggle had entered into the final phase and the Sindh government would have to withdraw the law. He termed the sit-in a milestone in the struggle for the rights of the people of Karachi, and stated that from now onwards, the struggle would proceed further. Criticising the ruling PPP and other parties in the political arena, he said all the political forces had taken Karachi as a pasture.

Rehman demanded that the Sindh government empower local governments instead of squeezing the powers left with the local government set up. “We have taken to the streets to fight back for the rights of Karachi,” he said. “The people of Karachi have already been deprived of their due rights. In the past, the city residents were facilitated with a circular railway and a fleet of local buses but now there was no transport facility in the public sector, he added.

The JI city chief lamented that Karachi ensured smooth functioning of the country’s economy but the ruling class had failed to run the city smoothly. Terming the MQM-P a so-called and self-acclaimed representative of the city, Rehman said the MQM-P had joined hands with feudal lords, shattering aspirations and dreams of the people of Karachi.

Highlighting the issue of the census, the JI leader said that the majority of the ruling elite in the Sindh Assembly was based on a fake population count. “A true census of Karachi will end the fake majority of feudal mindset in the assembly,” he claimed He remarked that feudal lords in the provincial assembly did not represent the people but fascism and dictatorship.

Rehman was of the view that the PPP had empowered itself with the support of dictators and dynastic politics. He said the PPP had supported dictators in the past and as a result, the country split away in two parts. The PPP wanted to take over all powers of the local government on the pretext of incompetency despite the fact that the PPP itself was infamous for corruption and incompetency, he added.