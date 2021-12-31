Provision of level playing field to both men, women stressed

Islamabad : Unesco Regional Science Bureau for Asia and Pacific Director Mohammad Djelid has stressed the need for the provision of equal opportunities to men and women particularly in the field of science and technology for attaining sustainable growth.

He was addressing a regional training workshop titled; ‘Supporting Skills for Women Innovators’ jointly organised by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Unesco Regional Science Bureau for Asia and Pacific here at PSF on Thursday.

In his video-link address, Mohammad Djelid stressed the need of providing level playing field to both men and women as without the active participation of women the development targets could not be achieved. He also referred to the projects UNESCO was undertaking for gender equality and women empowerment in African countries. Concluding his brief address to the participants of the workshop and highlighting the importance of women role UNESCO Director M. Mohammad Djelid said; “world needs science and science need women.”

In his welcome address to the participants of the workshop, Pakistan Science Foundation Chairman Prof. Dr. Shahid Baig said that no one could deny the role of women in the overall development of any country. Chairman PSF said that women scientists’ contribution toward the development of the country is remarkable, adding that it was heartening to note that this role was increasing with every passing day.

Moreover, women's participation in every sphere of life has been increasing especially, since “we are witnessing the enhanced role of women in leadership positions in various fields.” Prof. Dr. Shahid Baig hoped that such workshops and training courses would go a long way in the capacity building of women entrepreneurs in different fields.

Later, during the training session Dr. Aftab Ahmad Chattha, President National Academy of Young Scientists (NAYS) Pakistan gave a presentation on “Innovation and Biotechnology.”