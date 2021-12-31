Capital gears up for week-long New Year festivities

Islamabad : The capital will be illuminated with more than week-long fun-filled family events, arranged by various public and private organisations to bid farewell to the outgoing and welcome the upcoming year.

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Islamabad Cycling Association and Islamabad Running Club (IRC) have joined hands to host a 10 km run organised by Directorate of Sports, Culture & Culture CDA/MCI on 1 January, 2022 to start off the new year with this exciting event.

Participants can register themselves online or on the spot at any time between 9.30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. while the race will commence from 11 am at D-Chowk. MCI will be handing out the prize money to the winners and medals to the 80 finishers at the end.

A special free-to-enter grand anniversary event on December 31 has been planned, which will include a wide range of activities for both kids and adults such as inflatables, games, face painting & nail art, assorted food stalls. The recently established cash and carry will be offering a massive 20-30% discount on its products and conducting a lucky draw on the same day.

The New Year celebrations will kick start at 2 pm and conclude at 10 pm. Restaurants, located near D-12, has arranged a reserve-to-attend New Year’s Family Party from 3:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliant event will start with optional and complimentary trek to Ban Faqiran Stupa and ending with release of sky lanterns to welcome and wish prosperous New Year for the humans combating new Covid variant Omicron.

The Family Gala will include a celebration dinner besides Qawwali and bonfire.

Families will also be entertained with funfair, fire and magic show, to attract and amuse large gatherings. A real estate advisory and marketing agency, has arranged its festivities at the scenic Park View City that include a firework and a holographic show that will start off at 6 pm on December 31 and conclude at midnight. A company that provides a multitude of services ranging from IT and real estate to event management and tourism, in extended celebrations will conduct an Islamabad Family Festival from 7 to 9 January 2022.