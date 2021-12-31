Pak-EPA monitoring air quality data of ICT daily

Islamabad: The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is monitoring the ambient air quality data of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on a daily basis.
The data consists of environmental parameters such as particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) Carbon Monoxide (CO), Sox, NOx, and O3 which were monitored and analyzed through a fixed ambient air monitoring station installed in H-8/2, Islamabad, an official of the Ministry of Climate Change told APP that in the premises of Pak-EPA. He said that in ICT, there are approximately 185+ industrial units including different scale sizes.
Major industries in the federal capital are steel furnaces, marble industries, and pharmaceutical industries which are also under the observation of Pak-EPA.
All the Operation Steel Furnaces (6) situated in ICT have now installed pollution abatement technology which is being monitored by Pak-EPA regularly for ensuring the compliance of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).
