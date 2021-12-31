People urged to cooperate with police in eradication of drugs

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range, Mirwais Niaz on Thursday said that the police officials were duty-bound to take legal action against the outlaws, specially the drug paddlers, and it was also the moral duty of people to cooperate with the cops in eradication of drugs.
Speaking at a one day seminar on drug awareness organised at COMSATS University, Abbottabad Campus, the DIG said that the purpose of this awareness seminar was to prevent the use of drugs in the society, which had been spreading rapidly in all segments of society, especially among the students.
He further said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, special teams have been formed for drug prevention in the entire province. He said that Hazara police had zero tolerance against this evil and were trying hard to prevent the future generations, especially the youth.
District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi, Director University COMSATS University Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, SP Investigation Abbottabad Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and others attended the seminar. “We have to realize the severity of this crime, which is not only extremely dangerous and unhealthy but will have long lasting effects on our future generation,” he added.
The DIG hoped that all the teachers and students of COMSATS University would give full support to the police in the ongoing campaign for eradication of drugs. Earlier, DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi and Director University COMSATS University Prof. Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan expressed their views on drug prevention.
