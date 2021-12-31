M Riaz re-elected PPC president

PESHAWAR: M Riaz was re-elected president as the members on Thursday chose Peshawar Press Club (PPC) office-bearers for the next year.

He bagged a record 317 votes to retain the slot. His rival, Fida Adeel, received 156 votes in the annual election.

Rizwan Sheikh was elected vice-president by securing 257 votes while his competitor Ehesham Bashir got 210 votes.

Shahzada Fahad was chosen general secretary by bagging 275 votes as his rival Aneela Shaheen received 196 votes.

Yasir Hussain was declared finance secretary by bagging 258 votes while his rival Aziz Buneri received 213 votes.

Gul Rehman Haqqani was elected joint secretary after receiving 242 votes as rival Billal Ahmad received 227 votes.

Those elected to the Governing Body included Tayyab Usman, Shamim Shahid, Alamgeer Khan, Nasir Hussain, Arshad Aziz Malik, Sameen Jan, Syed Bukhar Shah, Arif Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed and Nasir Dawar.