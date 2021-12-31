Ulema to sensitise people on rights

MANSEHRA: The participants of a seminar organised by the Aawaz District Forum have said they would mobilise ulema to sensitise people on women and transgender rights in the Friday sermons.

“The cases of gender-based violence and early and forced marriages have increased and if the ulema would sensitise people of Shariah laws about such stigmas, these cases might plunge in

our society,” Maulana Wassiur Rehman told the seminar organised by the Saibaan Development Organisation.

He said that ulema’s session would soon be convened and they would be convinced to play an active role in sensitising the people on the Shariah laws. “Islam gives equal rights to women and due share in inheritance. Law-enforcement agencies should ensure it through action,” Maulana Wasi said.

Saibaan’s chief executive officer Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi said village, tehsil and district forums constituted by the Aawaz District Forum restricted many early and forced marriages.

“The Section 18 og the Nikah form authorises a girl to woman to dissolve her marriage if she is unhappy with the character and attitude of his husband,” he said.

Alfaizi said the girls whose wedlock was performed in her early age could get it dissolved when they attain the age of puberty.

Chairperson of the transgender association in Hazara, Nadir Khan, said eight transgender persons were killed by own families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The district social welfare officer, Sabir Shah, said the department was working to end discrimination meted out to women and other marginalised segments of the society.

Baitul Maal’s district in charge, Shah Maqsood, said they were extending treatment and other facilities to transgender persons.