Mega drinking water project inaugurated

TANK: A mega and multi-purpose drinking water project was inaugurated at Korr Qila, a remote area of Tank, with Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters support.
The South sector commander formally inaugurated the project which would benefit more than 5,000 people of three different villages.The ceremony was held at Korr Qila attended by Assistant Commissioner Adnan Khattak, AAC Yousuf, Deputy
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hussain Ghulam Bangash, elders, other officials and civil society members.
The FC South had initiated clean drinking water projects and so far nearly 20 clean drinking water schemes have been inaugurated in the various areas of Tank.
The elders praised FC South Inspector-General Major-General Muhammad Munir and sector commander for the schemes.
ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range, Mirwais Niaz on Thursday said that the police officials...
MARDAN: District police have arrested 2756 proclaimed offenders and recovered more than Rs40 million cash in search...
PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar has arrested 116 shopkeepers during an anti-encroachment operation in...
MANSEHRA: The district administration sealed asphalt plant established near the densely populated Kotkay area here on...
LANDIKOTAL: Losing candidates for the Landikotal chairmanship slot on Thursday staged a protest demonstration at the...
PESHAWAR: M Riaz was re-elected president as the members on Thursday chose Peshawar Press Club office-bearers for the...
Comments