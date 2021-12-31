Mega drinking water project inaugurated

TANK: A mega and multi-purpose drinking water project was inaugurated at Korr Qila, a remote area of Tank, with Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters support.

The South sector commander formally inaugurated the project which would benefit more than 5,000 people of three different villages.The ceremony was held at Korr Qila attended by Assistant Commissioner Adnan Khattak, AAC Yousuf, Deputy

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hussain Ghulam Bangash, elders, other officials and civil society members.

The FC South had initiated clean drinking water projects and so far nearly 20 clean drinking water schemes have been inaugurated in the various areas of Tank.

The elders praised FC South Inspector-General Major-General Muhammad Munir and sector commander for the schemes.