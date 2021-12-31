Paramedics threaten to boycott vaccination campaigns

HANGU: The Paramedics Association on Thursday announced to boycott the ongoing Covid-19 and the upcoming anti-polio vaccination drive if the government did not resolve their genuine issues forthwith.
Talking to reporters, Paramedics Association, Orakzai chapter, president Zahid Orakzai and general secretary Matloob Khan said that the government was applying delaying tactics to fulfill their demands, which has caused a sense of deprivation among their community.
They endorsed the association provincial president’s call for a protest movement and boycott from vaccination against coronavirus and polio.
They said that they had now left with no other but to launch a protest movement and boycott the vaccination campaigns across the province. They asked the government and officials of the health department to solve their issues at the earliest so they could work wholeheartedly.
