Ex-commander of LI killed

BARA: Unidentified armed men shot dead a former commander of the banned Lashkar-e-Islam (LI) in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said Bakhtiar Khan was on his way home when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in Nala area in Malikdinkhel, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the killing. Bakhtiar Khan was stated to be the commander of the banned militant organisation.