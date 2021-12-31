Hazard, vulnerability & risk assessment for 17 valleys conducted

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with GLOF-II project, UNDP and technical support of CDPM & NCEG University of Peshawar has conducted hazard, vulnerability and risk assessment (HVRA) for 17 most vulnerable valleys.
The vulnerable valleys include Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, upper lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas. “HVRA is a step towards integrated and comprehensive Disaster Risk Reduction mainstreamed development at local, provincial, and national levels,” said an official communique, adding, it guides the policy makers in requisite land-use planning and implementation of development programs aligned to ground vulnerabilities, exposure to risks etc.
It facilitates disaster management and development practitioners to take decisions based on calculated inferences for future disaster risks, it added.
During submission of final reports, Sharif Hussain, DG PDMA, applauded the hard work of the team and stressed on disaster risk information and disaster risk mainstream planning and development.
He added that the PDMA envisioned to conduct a Multi-Hazards Vulnerability Risk Assessment (MHVRA) of all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which the disaster risk management wing is trying hard to mobilize the required resources.
