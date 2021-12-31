Swat, Timergara press clubs office-bearers elected

Our correspondents

MINGORA: A senior journalist and correspondent for The News International and Geo News, Mahboob Ali Yousafzai, was elected president of the Swat Union of journalists, while Saeed Ur Rahman was chosen president of the Swat Press Club for the year 2022.

Hazrat Ali Bacha was elected vice-president of the club, Niaz Ahmad Khan general secretary, Sheraz Khan, deputy general secretary, Shaukat Ali, joint secretary and Nasir Alam, finance secretary.

Fazal Khaliq Khan was chosen vice-president of the union, Salim Ather, general secretary, Javed Iqbal Merkhankhel, deputy general secretary, Asmat Ali Akhun, joint secretary and Iftikhar Ali, finance secretary.

Hazrat Bilal, Fazal Rahim Khan, Khurshid Imran, Sherin Zada and Ghafoor Khan Adil were elected members of the governing body.

TIMERGARA: Ismail Anjum was elected unopposed president of the Timergara Press Club whereas Nawab Badshah and Ihsanullah Shakir were elected general secretary and vice-president, respectively, through secret ballot for the year 2022.

Malik Ziaur Rahim, Muhammad Khalid Butt and Muhammad Haleem Asad supervised the election process.

Malik Akbar Saeed, Tahir Shah Khan, Habib Muhammad Khattak and Imranullah Siddiqui were elected unopposed finance secretary, information secretary, joint secretary and office secretary.

Members of the elected body pledged to work for the welfare of the press club members.