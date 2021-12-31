Housing projects: Minister wants rules for land-use, building bylaws implemented

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has directed the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to ensure complete implementation of rules for land-use and building control to make housing projects successful and environment-friendly.

“The PDA must also meet environmental requirements, including open spaces inside and outside residential and commercial buildings, in order to maintain a clean and healthy environment for the people,” the minister said, while addressing a briefing on land use and building bylaws of PDA here.

Secretary Local Government Department Shakeel Ahmed Mian was present on the occasion while Additional Director General PDA Engr Ijaz Afzal highlighted the prevailing laws of land use and buildings bylaws in townships, progress and difficulties faced as such, said a handout.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that proper parking facilities were needed in all buildings side by side with the wide roads and streets so that traffic problems can be effectively eliminated.

He clarified that in townships, maximum arrangement for ventilation, sunlight and open space inside buildings and modern sanitation and drainage system was required to make these abodes successful in all aspects.

“The use of modern technology also makes urban development easier and more comfortable,” he maintained.

The minister expressed satisfaction that all the Urban Development Authorities in the province, including the PDA, had formulated and implemented unambiguous building bylaws, rules and regulation in this regard.

He hoped that the government agencies along with the authorities and owners of townships would strictly abide by the laws of land-use and buildings construction.

“All our townships should be in harmony with the requirements of nature and have a healthy environment,” he added.

Engr Ijaz Afzal said that the PDA criteria for land-use and townships was roads width with 25 to 30 percent of the total area.

Similarly, 5 to 7.5 percent is allocated for open and recreational areas, 7 to 10 percent for utility facilities, 2 to 3 percent for commercial and another 2 to 5 percent for miscellaneous purposes.

The remaining 45 to 52 percent, he said, was allowed for construction of residential buildings.

Similarly, 10 percent on the back of a building with three marlas of land will have to be left for open space while for over 3 marlas and less than 7 marlas have to allocate 10 feet open on the back of the building, 7 to 10 marla and one kanal will have 10 feet open space on the back and 10 feet in the front of the building.

Likewise, 20 feet front, 15 feet back and five feet each open space is must on the left and right sides of plots over one kanal.

He said that violations of these building bylaws were subject to heavy fines at various rates, which were strictly enforced.