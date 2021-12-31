PMA concerned over tax on medicines raw material

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over the government’s major proposal to levy tax on raw materials for pharmaceutical products for Rs45 billion revenues. This imposition of 17 percent GST on raw materials will increase the prices of medicines which are already very costly and out of the reach of the poor. This move will make it difficult for the poor people to get treatment of their sick family members.
In a statement issued here Thursday, PMA (Centre) Honorary Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA strongly opposed this proposal. Unfortunately, the present government has already eleven times increased the drug prices during its tenure. In such conditions when there is scarcity of health facilities at public hospitals, this increment of medicine prices will add to the misery of the people.
PMA demanded the government review its decision and withdraw the proposal of imposing GST on food items and raw materials for pharmaceutical products to stop the further increase in medicines prices to ease the difficulties of the poor already suffering from the inflation and bad economic situation in the country.
