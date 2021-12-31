Leaders of various faiths stress need for promoting interfaith harmony

KARACHI: Religious leaders of different faiths on Thursday underlined the need for promoting interfaith harmony in society.

They were speaking at a function organised by The Knowledge Forum in connection with Christmas at the Holy Trinity Church in Saddar.

Bishop Fredrik of the Holy Trinity Church welcomed the leaders of other religions and said that Jesus Christ had stated: “My home will be the home of all community people.”

He added that unity in diversity was the spirit of interfaith harmony.

“This Church has promoted the message of Christ,” he said. “We can be different but not separate.”

Mangla Sharma, an MPA from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, said Christmas was a message of love. She added that it was good that all religious people were participating in mutual functions like Christmas and Diwali. “There is no problem in religions. There is a problem in followers of the religions.”

Naveed Anthony, an MPA from the Pakistan Peoples Party, said the Sindh government had been working on interfaith harmony in the province. He explained that as a special assistant to the CM in the past, he tried to work for religious harmony.

He said people from the minorities had to promote interfaith harmony because they were vulnerable. If everyone played their role for peace, there would be no problem, he remarked.

Allama Sadiq Taqvi, a Shia scholar, said that in the past, many Muslim scholars gathered at that church after it had been attacked.

There are rights of minorities in Islam, he said. “We have to spread the message of love.”

Maharaja Giaosami Wijay Swami, Hindu pundit, said it was a good omen that interfaith harmony was strengthening in the country.

Sindh Human Rights Secretary Sibghatullah Mahar and Prof Shahzad Channa of the International Islamic University Islamabad also spoke at the event. Earlier, Naghma Iqtidar from The Knowledge Forum welcomed the guests.