Centre to bear Reko Diq expenses: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said he had decided that the federal government will bear all the financial burden on account of Reko Diq and its development on behalf of the Balochistan government.

“In line with my government’s vision for uplift of smaller provinces, I have decided our federal government will bear all the financial burden for Reko Diq & it’s development on behalf of government of Balochistan,” he tweeted. “This will help usher in an era of prosperity for the people & province of Balochistan,” the prime minister said in the tweet.