Centre to bear Reko Diq expenses: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said he had decided that the federal government will bear all the financial burden on account of Reko Diq and its development on behalf of the Balochistan government.
“In line with my government’s vision for uplift of smaller provinces, I have decided our federal government will bear all the financial burden for Reko Diq & it’s development on behalf of government of Balochistan,” he tweeted. “This will help usher in an era of prosperity for the people & province of Balochistan,” the prime minister said in the tweet.
SUKKUR: As many as two residents of Larkana were killed in as many incidents on Thursday.The mutilated body of Ramesh...
SUKKUR: A total of four children died of measles outbreak in district Khairpur. In the village Rasool Bakhash Jamali...
DADU: The Sindh High Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence of a convict involved in the murder of his wife and...
SUKKUR: As many as 25 persons were injured, when a passenger bus overturned in district Khairpur on Thursday.The...
News ReportLOS ANGELES: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years...
OKARA: A class 10 female student was allegedly raped by the principal of a private school in a village. Reportedly,...
Comments