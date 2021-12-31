Class X girl ‘raped’ by school principal

OKARA: A class 10 female student was allegedly raped by the principal of a private school in a village. Reportedly, the 16-year-old student was studying in a private school in the area. The accused principal intoxicated her and allegedly raped her in a room of the school and made a video.
The accused is alleged to have raped the girl several times by threatening to upload her video on social media. On Thursday, the victim told her parents about the incident. Police have registered a case.
SUKKUR: As many as two residents of Larkana were killed in as many incidents on Thursday.The mutilated body of Ramesh...
SUKKUR: A total of four children died of measles outbreak in district Khairpur. In the village Rasool Bakhash Jamali...
DADU: The Sindh High Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence of a convict involved in the murder of his wife and...
SUKKUR: As many as 25 persons were injured, when a passenger bus overturned in district Khairpur on Thursday.The...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said he had decided that the federal government will bear all the...
News ReportLOS ANGELES: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years...
