Class X girl ‘raped’ by school principal

OKARA: A class 10 female student was allegedly raped by the principal of a private school in a village. Reportedly, the 16-year-old student was studying in a private school in the area. The accused principal intoxicated her and allegedly raped her in a room of the school and made a video.

The accused is alleged to have raped the girl several times by threatening to upload her video on social media. On Thursday, the victim told her parents about the incident. Police have registered a case.