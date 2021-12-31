Landikotal firing death toll rises to six

LANDIKOTAL: The number of Sadukhel firing incident reached six as another injured died in hospital on Thursday, an official said. Ayaz Khan, police officer at Landikotal Police Station, said that one of the injured died in the hospital and the condition of another wasstated to be serious. He said they had taken the car used by the killers into their custody and lodged a first information report (FIR) of the incident.
SUKKUR: As many as two residents of Larkana were killed in as many incidents on Thursday.The mutilated body of Ramesh...
SUKKUR: A total of four children died of measles outbreak in district Khairpur. In the village Rasool Bakhash Jamali...
DADU: The Sindh High Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence of a convict involved in the murder of his wife and...
SUKKUR: As many as 25 persons were injured, when a passenger bus overturned in district Khairpur on Thursday.The...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said he had decided that the federal government will bear all the...
News ReportLOS ANGELES: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years...
