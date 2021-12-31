 
Landikotal firing death toll rises to six

By Our Correspondent
December 31, 2021
LANDIKOTAL: The number of Sadukhel firing incident reached six as another injured died in hospital on Thursday, an official said. Ayaz Khan, police officer at Landikotal Police Station, said that one of the injured died in the hospital and the condition of another wasstated to be serious. He said they had taken the car used by the killers into their custody and lodged a first information report (FIR) of the incident.

