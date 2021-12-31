Thar children casualties: Death toll rises to 28 as three more newborn babies die

DADU: The death toll of newborn babies continues to rise in district Tharparkar as three more babies died on Thursday. With the latest casualties, the tally of children died of low birth weight and respiratory problems reached to 28 in ten days. Those who died on Thursday included a two-day old boy, son of Nihal, a three-day old girl, daughter of Ram Singh, and a day-old boy, son of Ali Muhammad, as per official record of health department, Thar.

According to health officials, the primary causes of casualties are birth asphyxia i.e low birth weight and respiratory distress syndrome (RDS).

They claim that entire health machinery ofTharparkar district is making efforts to control the high death ratio among newborn babies. Earlier, citing the reasons for high death toll of new born babies in the desert area of Sindh, Dr. Zahid Hussain Arain, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Mithi, said unhygienic atmosphere, lack of family planning, mal-nourishing of mothers, work burden on female, absence of prenatal care and traditional delivery methods were the main contributing factors.