Navy rise to top at CNS Open Shooting

KARACHI: Navy made two new national records to take lead on the second last day of the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championships at PN Shooting Range here on Thursday.

In the individual category of 50m Rifle 3 position event for women, Nadra Raees of Navy set a national record by scoring 1149/1200 points and claimed gold medal.

Navy’s Sara Saleem won silver medal and Hadeeqa Iqbal took bronze medal.

In the team category of this event for women, Navy grabbed gold medal with a national record of 3406/3600 points.

HEC took silver and Sindh got bronze medal.

At the end of the fifth day, Navy were at the top of the table with 13 gold, 15 silver and six bronze medals.

Army with 12 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals were second. WAPDA moved to third position with one gold and one bronze medal.

HEC are fourth with one silver and one bronze, Sindh fifth with one silver and three bronze, and PAF sixth with six bronze medals.