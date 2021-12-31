Pakistan tumble out of Junior Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Under-19 top-order collapsed yet again as Sri Lanka defended a low total to enter the youth Asia Cup final.

In a semi-final played in Dubai Thursday, Sri Lanka could only muster a meager 147-run total and then came back strongly to bowl out Pakistan for even low 125 in the 50th over.

Only consistent Ahmad Khan (36) and Muhammad Shehzad (30) put up some fight against spirited spin cum pace Sri Lanka attack. Yet again the rest of the top-order failed to help in chasing an easy winning target. Pacer Treveen Mathew (4-14) mowed Pakistan top-order to leave the team struggling at 70 for 6. Pakistan Under-19 players never recovered and were bowled out for 125. For Sri Lanka Dunith Wellalage (3-31) also bowled well.

Earlier, pacer Zeeshan Zamir (4-32) and Ahmad Khan (2-26) reduced Sri Lanka under-19 to 70 for eight. Yasiru Rodrigo (31 not out) and Matheesha Pathirana (31) added 47 runs for the ninth wicket to give the total some respectability. Sri Lanka team added 77 runs for the last two wickets to give their team an outside chance. Poor batting display by the Pakistan team made their job easier.

Sri Lanka will now take on India in the final on Friday. India beat Bangladesh by 103 runs in the second semis played in Sharjah.

Scores in brief: Sri Lanka 147 all out in 44.5 overs (Yasiru Rodrigo 31 not out, Matheesha Pathirana 31, Zeeshan Zamir 4-32, Awais Ali 2-27, Ahmad Khan (2-26). Pakistan 125 all out in 49.3 overs (Ahmad Khan 36, Muhammad Shehzad 30, Qasim Akram 19, Treveen Mathew 4-14, Dunith Wellalage 3-31).