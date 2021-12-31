Need stressed to ‘reset’ economy

LAHORE: An annual report on Thursday highlighted need to ‘reset’ the country by catering to economic challenges such as current account deficit, balance of payment, debt burden, and rising inflation.
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) hosted launch of the annual report ‘The State of the Economy: Changing World- Pakistan Reset’ of Shahid Javed Burki Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at its premises.
Talking on the occasion, president PCJCCI Mr. Wang Zihai commended the government for Covid-19 pandemic management while dwelling on major economic challenges in the country. Also present at the event, Dr. Nizamuddin, rector Superior University, said the report provided an objective overview of the economic situation and pathway ahead in the wake of geo strategic/geo political and geo economic dynamic in the region and pursuant to the consecutive waves of the pandemic.
KARACHI: Smartphone brand Realme has partnered with three distributors to expand its footprint in the country, a...
KARACHI: Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority has granted permission to Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited to operate additional...
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited group on Thursday unveiled 4th batch of its flagship leadership...
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Thursday issued a procedural guide on formation and...
Pakistan’s auto industry now has capacity to make 418,000 cars annually
LAHORE: Some warriors believe in killing their adversaries through a thousand wounds instead of killing them in one...
Comments