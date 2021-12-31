Need stressed to ‘reset’ economy

LAHORE: An annual report on Thursday highlighted need to ‘reset’ the country by catering to economic challenges such as current account deficit, balance of payment, debt burden, and rising inflation.

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) hosted launch of the annual report ‘The State of the Economy: Changing World- Pakistan Reset’ of Shahid Javed Burki Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at its premises.

Talking on the occasion, president PCJCCI Mr. Wang Zihai commended the government for Covid-19 pandemic management while dwelling on major economic challenges in the country. Also present at the event, Dr. Nizamuddin, rector Superior University, said the report provided an objective overview of the economic situation and pathway ahead in the wake of geo strategic/geo political and geo economic dynamic in the region and pursuant to the consecutive waves of the pandemic.