PTCL reveals training programme

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) group on Thursday unveiled 4th batch of its flagship leadership development program ‘FUEL’ that offers two-year training of its top performing employees, a statement said.
The program consists of development interventions such as certifications, executive coaching, leadership academy in collaboration with an educational institute, mobility program, and job rotation.
The group organized an event in Islamabad to welcome the new batch and bid farewell to the graduating batch that was attended by its top management.
On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, group chief human resource officer at PTCL & Ufone congratulated the welcomed the new trainees while congratulating the leaving ones.
