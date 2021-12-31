SECP issues guidebook for NBFC

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday issued a procedural guide on formation and licensing of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) to facilitate prospective investors, a statement said.

Available on the SECP’s website, the guidebook provides information on the procedure for formation, incorporation, and licensing of the NBFCs, applicable fees, important pre-requisites, reference to the relevant legal provisions, forms, and formats.

The guide also covers applicable requirements for formation and licensing of fund management NBFCs as well as lending NBFCs.

Fund management NBFCs provide services including asset management, investment advisory, REIT (real estate investment trust) management, private equity & venture capital management and pension fund schemes.

On the other hand, lending NBFCs in the guide provide services including investment finance services, discounting, housing finance, microfinance, and leasing.