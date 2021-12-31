Seeking sameness

This refers to the letter ‘Land of the pure’ (December 28) by Mehak Hammad. The government apparently has neither the will nor the muscles to amend any laws to safeguard citizens and minorities. Nor can it do much to stop people from taking the law in their own hands.

Power-wielding lobbies and those with a single-track mindset have wanted things the way they are since the demise of the Quaid.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad