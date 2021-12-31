Air affairs

On a recent trip to see off my daughter at the Karachi airport, I noticed that the departure terminal entrance was mismanaged. There was no one to keep queues organised. Hundreds of passengers were desperately trying to enter the departure area.

One of the entrances was reserved for staff, but no one was using it. In fact, three officers were blocking it, while the other queues moved slowly. I could not understand why it was not used despite the huge crowd. The authorities concerned should review the situation and take the measures needed to improve it.

Dr Mohammad Saleem

Karachi