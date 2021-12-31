Shaped by history

This refers to the article ‘Beginning of the end’ by Mohammad Zubair (December 29). The writer has criticised Imran Khan for not honouring his pre-election promises. He has also justifiably painted a gloomy picture of the PTI’s failure on all fronts. There is no denying that Imran Khan has failed to deliver. However, this is so because of the muck left behind by his predecessors. The country is burdened by debt; state-owned enterprises are overstaffed; and PIA and the Steel Mills are in ruins. He has not been able to get back the looted money because those who stole it found loopholes in the judicial process. The writer has also pointed out the decrepit state of the country’s education system, poor performance of the public sector and the thana culture among other problems.

He should, however, accept that all these were also the doings of the previous regimes and were passed to the current government. Fixing corrupt systems and politicised institutions developed over years is a job that requires time. The PTI government has at least helped the poor through a number of schemes and subsidies. Its failure to fix the Steel Mills and PIA is a result of the fact that both have been damaged beyond repair. His borrowing is mainly a measure needed to pay off the interests on the money borrowed by previous governments. It is not easy to fight scores of mafias sitting everywhere. He has taken the initiative of fixing all these issues and that is half done. It has been a good beginning.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi