Friend in need

Recently, the OIC has pledged to set up a humanitarian trust fund for the people of Afghanistan. This fund will be operated by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and can play an important part in averting the humanitarian and economic crises in the country. It will also offer those countries a chance to contribute who were not willing to channel assistance through the Taliban government. While no funds have been pledged yet, the setting up of the fund was a big achievement and is vital to the survival of the Afghan people.

It is also encouraging to see countries realising that helping avert a crisis in Afghanistan is not equivalent to recognising the Taliban government. Pakistan’s leadership in the form of a six-point strategy is also admirable.

Inaam ullah Kakar

Zhob