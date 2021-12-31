In the heart of chaos

Pakistan’s society has been plunged into chaos and uncertainty due to the indecisiveness of our political leaders, who should spend time devising a viable economic strategy choose instead of spending their time responding to the opposition with clever retorts – while the latter does the same. As valuable time passes, our debts grow and our economy falters, while ordinary people pay the price. These circumstances have led to people becoming more toxic and suspicious about everyone and everything. Extremist factions that promise a false sense of security are rising and we, as a nation, have no idea of our place in our own country.

We must strive to improve our situation. Instead of relying on foreign aid and foreign groups to get us out of this mess, we should begin to self-reflect and find out a realistic way in which we can contribute towards our society that is meaningful. No matter how small our contribution may be, slowly it will amount to something considerable.

Ibrahim Bukhari

Rawalpindi