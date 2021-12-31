Staying relevant

This refers to the editorial ‘Rumours of a return’ (December 28). The speculations of Nawaz Sharif’s return seem like a ruse to keep the party’s popularity alive. Given that returning would mean going to jail, it is unlikely that Nawaz Sharif will come back. The highest judicial forum of the land barred him from holding political office. Instead of facing his punishment, he left the country on the pretext of illness.
Even during the Musharraf regime, he hammered a deal and left for Saudi Arabia. Nawaz Sharif is neither an economic expert nor a political sage. He could not heal the maladies of Pakistan despite being in power for decades.
Syed Basharat Ali
Rawalpindi
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problems faced by ordinary people due to inflation. The...
This refers to the letter ‘Land of the pure’ by Mehak Hammad. The government apparently has neither the will nor...
On a recent trip to see off my daughter at the Karachi airport, I noticed that the departure terminal entrance was...
This refers to the article ‘Beginning of the end’ by Mohammad Zubair . The writer has criticised Imran Khan for...
Recently, the OIC has pledged to set up a humanitarian trust fund for the people of Afghanistan. This fund will be...
Pakistan’s society has been plunged into chaos and uncertainty due to the indecisiveness of our political leaders,...
Comments