Staying relevant

This refers to the editorial ‘Rumours of a return’ (December 28). The speculations of Nawaz Sharif’s return seem like a ruse to keep the party’s popularity alive. Given that returning would mean going to jail, it is unlikely that Nawaz Sharif will come back. The highest judicial forum of the land barred him from holding political office. Instead of facing his punishment, he left the country on the pretext of illness.

Even during the Musharraf regime, he hammered a deal and left for Saudi Arabia. Nawaz Sharif is neither an economic expert nor a political sage. He could not heal the maladies of Pakistan despite being in power for decades.

Syed Basharat Ali

Rawalpindi