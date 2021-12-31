 
December 31, 2021
Lahore

Head Granthi Rowail Singh dies

December 31, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Mahinder Paul Singh's father and Head Granthi of Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib Sardar Rowail Singh has passed away on Thursday. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamer, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal, spokesperson Amir Hashmi, Chairman Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Sardar Amir Singh, General Secretary Vikas Singh and top Sikh leaders, PMLN leader and MPA Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora have condoled.

