Woman assaulted

LAHORE: A woman was sexually assaulted after being lured over pretext of marriage proposal in Baghbanpura. The victim, a resident of Muridke, was lured by the suspect Sabir to visit him in Lahore. He took her to a place in Baghbanpura where he sexually assaulted her. Police after receiving the complaint registered a case and have arrested the suspect.

ACCIDENTS: Around two people died, whereas 900 were injured in 852 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 494 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (69%) of the accidents. The statistics showed that 238 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 244 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list.

The analysis further showed that 381 drivers including 41 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 485 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.