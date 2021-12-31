47,849 cases registered against drug dealers in 2021

LAHORE: Around 47,849 cases were registered against drug dealers in all the districts of the province this year while 48,747 drug dealers, smugglers and criminals involved in smuggling were arrested.

Around 23,174kg hashish, 751kg heroin, 48,672kg ice and 831,297-litre liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused. Giving details of each region, the Punjab Police spokesperson further said that 8,909 cases were registered against drug-dealers in Lahore and 9,054 persons were arrested. Around 3,196 cases were registered against drug-dealers in Sheikhupura and 3,292 persons were arrested.

Likewise, In Gujranwala region, 7,425 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 7,568 accused were arrested. In Rawalpindi region, 4,114 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 4,171 accused were arrested. In Sargodha region, 2,504 cases were registered and 2,436 persons were arrested.

In Faisalabad region, 5,065 cases were registered and 5,086 persons were arrested. In Multan region, 5,506 cases were registered and 5,564 persons were arrested. In Sahiwal region, 3,764 cases were registered and 3,877 persons were arrested.

In DG Khan region, 3,237 cases were registered against drug dealers and 3,321 persons were arrested. In Bahawalpur region, 4,129 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 4,378 people were arrested.