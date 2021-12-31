Directive to speed up shelter home construction

LAHORE: Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Director General Mudasser Riaz Malik visited Divisional Headquarters Sargodha and inspected various welfare institutions under Social Welfare department.

He took a detailed look at the ongoing construction work during his visit to the under-construction building of a shelter home and issued necessary instructions for improvement. DG Social Welfare was briefed that on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar a budget of Rs40 million had been released so far for the project and most of the work of the building had been completed. The construction will cost a total of Rs60 million. Mudasser Riaz Malik, while instructing to speed up the construction work, said that the remaining Rs20 million would also be released soon. The DG later visited Dar-ul-Amaan where he listened to the problems of the homeless women and issued orders on the spot for their solution. “Complete the approved projects for the betterment of Dar-ul-Amaan as soon as possible” directed the DG.

In the last phase of his visit, Mudasser Riaz Malik also visited Kashana, an orphanage and helpless girls' institution in Sargodha and distributed warm clothes among the girls.