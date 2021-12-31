Intellectual property rights highlighted

LAHORE: A one-day seminar on “Intellectual Property Rights” to create awareness among the faculty members and other researchers of Virtual University on how to protect & register their research, intellectual/ innovative work(s) was held on Thursday.

Organised by the VU’s Office of the Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) with the collaboration of Intellectual Property Organisation, Assistant Director ORIC, Sammer Mumtaz and Deputy Director ORIC Dr Syed Salman Hassan hosted the event.

Director ORIC Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi delivered a welcome note and emphasised on the importance of Intellectual Property Rights. Assistant Controller Shakria Khursheed from Intellectual Property Office (IPO) Lahore delivered a talk, covering in detail the intellectual property rights, copyrights, patents and trademarks, highlighting their importance and what all actions are to be taken by an individual to protect his/her innovative work. She explained the procedure of filing the patents.

MoU signed on academic research: Punjab University (PU) has signed an MoU with Institute for Art and Culture, Lahore.

Under the MoU, both the institutes will make efforts to encourage direct contact, educational, and research cooperation between their constituents, including students, faculty members, departments and research institutes and will endeavour to cooperate in the field.

Both the organisations have vowed to launch joint educational and research activities, exchange of academic publications, exchange of faculty members for research, lectures and discussions, exchange of students for study and research, use of lab/resources and workshops for student activities.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Principal PU College of Art and Design Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, Director Campus Institute for Art & Culture Maj (r) Arshad Nawaz, PU Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and other were present on this occasion.

Services lauded: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has lauded the services of outgoing Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan saying that he has efficiently performed his duties. The VC was addressing a farewell ceremony organised by the office of the registrar here Thursday. PU Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, Resident Officer 1 Col (r) Umer Khalid, Resident Officer 2 Jalil Tariq, University of Education Registrar Ahmed Islam, deputy registrars and employees attended the event. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Niaz Ahmad said that Dr Khan gave full autonomy to his staff which improved the quality of services of sub-offices. He said that Dr Khalid Khan had worked in tough times and played his important role in uplifting the university, made efforts to help regulate all the statutory bodies of the university, played role in promotions and appointment of thousands of employees and teachers.

US consul general visits museum: US Consul General to Lahore William K Makaneole visited the Lahore Museum on Thursday to participate in a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the New Year.

“The artifacts at the museum are a great reminder of the centuries-old history of the region. Walking through the museum is a journey through the region’s cultural legacy,” said Makaneole, as he thanked Museum Director Ijaz Minhas for the invitation to the ceremony. The US government, through its Consulate in Lahore, partners with Pakistani organisations to preserve Punjab’s cultural heritage.

One recent successful example is the restoration of the Wazir Khan Mosque and surrounding areas in partnership with the Aga Khan Cultural Services Pakistan.