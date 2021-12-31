Paralysed man burnt to death in house

LAHORE: A 65-year-old paralysed person died in an incident of domestic fire in Fateh Garh on Thursday. The victim Yaqoob Ramzan was inside his rented house near Muslimabad on Canal Road alone when suddenly his clothes fell on the stove and caught fire. The victim was trapped into the fire which engulfed the room and received burn injuries. People called the firefighters who evacuated the victim who had already expired.

SHOT DEAD: A 40-year-old man was shot dead and his elder brother injured by firing of unidentified suspects in the Shalimar police limits on Thursday. The victim identified as Rashid after closing down his shop was on way back home with his brother Shahid. As Rashid reached near Hafizpura graveyard unidentified suspects resorted to fire. The victim received bullet injuries and was shifted to a hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue and were investigating the matter further.

Arrested: Two women Samina Pathani and Mehak Billi were arrested for aerial firing in Misri Shah on Thursday. The suspects few days back had posted videos of aerial firing on social media. Police arrested the suspects and recovered handgun from their custody.

ATM: A man was looted by a suspected robber inside an ATM machine in Ichhra on Thursday. The victim Hussain visited an ATM machine to withdraw money when suddenly an unidentified suspect wearing a mask entered the ATM cabin and looted valuables over Rs40,000 from him on gun point and fled from the scene.