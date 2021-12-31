 
close
Friday December 31, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Dry weather

December 31, 2021

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting western parts of Balochistan. Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -16°C while in Lahore, it was 4.9°C and maximum was 19.5°C.

Comments