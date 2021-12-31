LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting western parts of Balochistan. Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -16°C while in Lahore, it was 4.9°C and maximum was 19.5°C.