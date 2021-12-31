18,000 cops to perform security duty on New Year night

FIle photo shows Punjab police personnel.

LAHORE:Concrete security arrangements have been made for security in all the districts across province on eve of New Year Night. More than 18,000 officers and personnel would be deployed across the province.

Spokesperson for Punjab Police said that more than 5,000 officers and personnel would be on duty in Lahore, 3,156 officers and personnel will be on duty for security on New Year Night in Gujranwala, 1,955 officers and personnel in Sheikhupura, 1,478 officers and personnel will be on duty in Rawalpindi.

In Sargodha, 1,149 officers and personnel will be on duty. In Faisalabad, 1,711 officers and personnel will be on duty. In Sahiwal, 1,989 officers and personnel, 711 officers and personnel will perform security in DG Khan. In Bahawalpur, 1,152 officers will be on duty.

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that special squads had also been formed on the occasion of New Year night for cracking down on law-breakers on highways and supervisory officers themselves would go out in the field for inspection of security arrangements at sensitive places.