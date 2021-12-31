Sudan security forces kill four protesters

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces shot and killed four protesters on Thursday as tens of thousands of demonstrators defied a security lockdown and severed communications to rally against military rule, medics said.

Pro-democracy activists have kept up a more than two-month-long campaign of street demonstrations against a military takeover in October. The crackdown has now seen at least 52 people killed in protest-related violence, according to the independent Doctors’ Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement. On Thursday, security forces killed with live rounds four protesters in Omdurman, twin city of the capital Khartoum, and wounded dozens, they said.