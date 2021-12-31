Putin says ‘effective dialogue’ with US possible

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday he is "convinced" that "effective dialogue" between Moscow and Washington is possible, hours ahead of telephone talks as tensions rise over Ukraine.

Putin and Biden will hold their second telephone call in less than a month at 2030 GMT in the latest effort to defuse tensions surrounding Moscow’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine.

"I am convinced that ... we can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s national interests," Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement carrying his holiday messages to world leaders.

A senior US administration official told reporters that Biden will say "we are prepared for diplomacy and for a diplomatic path forward." "But we are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a further invasion of Ukraine," Biden will tell Putin, the official said, adding that "we continue to be gravely concerned" by Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

The phone call comes ahead of talks between Russia and the United States in Geneva on January 10. Washington has led the charge in raising the alarm over Russian troop movements near ex-Soviet Ukraine and accusing Moscow of plotting a winter invasion of its neighbour.

Moscow has denied the charge and said it expects the West to agree to sweeping security demands it presented earlier this month. They said Nato must not admit new members and the United States cannot establish new military bases in former Soviet republics.

Russia has sent tens of thousands of troops to the border with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a repeat of 2014, when Moscow seized the Crimean peninsula and a pro-Russia insurgency broke out in eastern Ukraine, leaving more than 13,000 people dead.

The United States has called some of the Russian positions non-starters but said it is willing to talk and will also bring up its own concerns. The dialogue was set up when Putin and Biden met in Geneva in June. US officials at the time sought at least for greater predictability in the tense relationship with Russia -- hopes that have been dashed with the latest troop movements. The administration official made clear there were no plans for another in-person summit.