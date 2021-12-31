Hong Kong news outlet’s editors charged with sedition

HONG KONG: Two senior editors of Hong Kong media outlet Stand News were charged with "conspiracy to publish seditious" material on Thursday, police said, following a raid that drew international condemnation.

China has tightened its control of Hong Kong since massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests engulfed the city in 2019, and suppression of the local press has also ramped up.

Police burst into the Stand News office in the latest crackdown on Wednesday, seizing phones, computers, documents and thousands of dollars. Its acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam was brought handcuffed to the headquarters during the search.

The Hong Kong Police’s National Security Department said in a statement that "two men, aged 34 and 52 respectively, and an online media company" had each been charged "with one count of conspiracy to publish seditious publication".