Xi’an residents complain of food shortages as lockdown drags on

BEIJING: Residents in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi’an said they were struggling to find enough food, despite Beijing insisting on Thursday that there were now adequate supplies.

China has followed a strict "zero Covid" approach involving tight border restrictions and swift, targeted lockdowns since the virus first surfaced in a central city in late 2019. The country’s commerce ministry told reporters on Thursday that Xi’an’s 13 million residents -- who were placed under lockdown eight days ago -- had "sufficient" access to essential supplies.

State TV showed footage of workers in hazmat suits sorting eggs, meat and vegetables into plastic bags, before delivering them to residents door-to-door. Local officials said at a later press conference that they had handed out hundreds of tonnes of free food and supplies in recent days.

But they also asked residents to exercise "understanding and tolerance" as they smooth out oversupply "discrepancies". "At present, Xi’an is speeding up its preparations and coordination [for delivering supplies]," said local official Zhao Li.

"There will be some discrepancies in the timing of supplies during this process, which also varies in practical terms from place to place." Locked-down people inside Xi’an contacted by AFP, however, said they were struggling to secure enough food.

Resident Ada Zhao said she knew of some individual housing compounds that had received deliveries, but said it was "still a very small number." "In our community, we’ve not received any notices on deliveries of life essentials and how to collect them."

She said soaring demand for online grocery services was meant there wasn’t enough stock or drivers, with people "struggling to get the food they need on time". Another woman who spoke to AFP said she hadn’t had received any food, but had managed to receive a delivery from the local convenience store two days ago. "I have rice at home... I have several eggs left -- one per meal, one meal per day," she said.