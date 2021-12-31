West Bank poised for ‘explosion’: Abbas

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.

The Palestinian leader told Putin that Israeli settlements, land confiscation, home demolitions and "settler terrorism" were among factors leading to anger in the West Bank, the official Wafa news agency said.

"The continuation of these Israeli measures will lead to an explosion of the situation," Wafa said Abbas told Putin. Russia is a member of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, along with the United Nations, the US and EU.