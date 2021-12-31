Two youths gunned down

Two young men were shot dead in an apparent act of target killing in District East late on Thursday evening. According to initial investigations, the incident took place near Teachers Society, Scheme 33, within the jurisdiction of the Sacchal police station from where two young men were brought to a hospital.

Both the victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The victims were later identified as Abdul Latif, 22, and Mumtaz Abdul Aziz, 25. Police said the youths were residents of Ayub Goth in Sohrab Goth. The two were travelling on a motorcycle with another young man when unidentified suspects fired at them and fled.

According to police, both the victims had been hit by one single single bullet that pierced the body of one of them before hitting the other. The third companion of the victims had disappeared after the incident, police said, adding that some personal enmity might be the reason behind the attack.