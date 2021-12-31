President Alvi wants Karachiites’ issues resolved soon

President Dr Arif Alvi has said the residents of Karachi have been facing various problems,which should be resolved at the earliest. He said this in a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Governor House on Thursday.
The meeting took into consideration the overall situation and development projects being built in the province, according to a statement issued by the President House. A day earlier, President Alvi had emphasised the need for a comprehensive plan for sustainable business development and growth in Karachi.
He had made these remarks during the launch ceremony of 17th “My Karachi Exhibition” at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries. The metropolitan city required improvement in basic infrastructure as it was the largest contributor in terms of revenue and taxes, he had said.
