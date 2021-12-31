KMC to restore fountain, lake, cages at Karachi Zoo

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will restore the historical fountain, snake house, fish house, lake and animal cages of the Karachi Zoological & Botanical Gardens. The municipal body will also construct a 5.5km road connecting Shahrah-e-Humayun with Shah Waliullah Road in the Federal B Area’s Block 4.

Karachi Administrator, Sindh government spokesman and chief minister’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said during his visit to the Karachi Zoo on Thursday that the people visiting the zoo will be provided with better food items.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Recreation Senior Director Mansoor Qazi and other officials accompanied him on the occasion. The city administrator said the elephant at the zoo will celebrate its birthday on December 31 (today).

He said the zoo earned Rs6 million this month, and the money will be spent for making improvements at the zoo, while Rs2.3 million has been collected from the Safari Park, and that amount will be spent on renovation and provision of facilities at the park.

Wahab inspected various parts of the zoo and the cages of the animals, directing to make them better and more modern. He also reviewed the facilities available at the zoo for the visitors, especially women and children.

He said the zoo has historical significance, adding that it is not only a zoo but also a vast garden, where extensive information related to botany and zoology is available. That is why the citizens of Karachi are so interested in this place, he pointed out.

“Arrangements are being made to preserve all the old trees at the zoo, so that this heritage, which is more than 200 years old, can be preserved and the citizens can get information about all these rare trees.”

The administrator said new animals will be brought in to augment the zoo’s colours. “Zoological gardens and safari parks around the world provide opportunities to citizens to learn more about wildlife and see them up close, so arrangements are made to keep these places as close to the natural environment as possible.”

He said that according to the principles and international standards, the Karachi Zoo is being built along modern lines, adding that the best results will appear in the future. On this occasion, the visitors present at the zoo met the Karachi administrator and appreciated his efforts for the construction and development of the city.

Shahrah-e-Humayun

While inspecting Shahrah-e-Humayun under construction in the FB Area’s Block 4 in District Central, Wahab said : “The residents will have significant convenience in transportation. The journey of development will continue in every district of Karachi.”

Karachi Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Technical Services Director General Shabih-ul-Hasnain Zaidi and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion. The city administrator said that in the past, the road was dilapidated and causing difficulties to passers-by.

He said the road connects Shahrah-e-Humayun with Shah Waliullah Road, and there is a lot of traffic congestion, so it was necessary to build it as soon as possible. He also said development works are being carried out in all parts of the city, and they are being completed expeditiously. “Every possible step will be taken to improve the infrastructure in different areas.”