Slain factory worker’s heirs nominate investigation officer of their choice

The heirs of Wasif Riaz, a factory worker who was recently killed by police in an allegedly fake encounter in Korangi’s Mehran Town area, have responded to the Karachi police’s offer of appointing the investigation officer of their own choice.

The family has chosen Preedy police station’s Station Investigation Officer (SIO) Inspector Atiq and requested the police high-ups to appoint him as the investigation officer of the case.

Police said that the decision of appointment of the Preedy SIO has been taken by the police high-ups. They added that the statements of the SHO and the police personnel involved in the incident would also be recorded and the investigation team would evaluate whether or not the SHO was involved in the incident.

Last week, acting Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon asked the heirs of Riaz to select a police officer of their own choice for conducting the investigations. Talking to the media, he had said that the investigation of the case would be carried out by the police on merit. “This incident has pulled down the morale of the police,” he remarked. “The victim’s life could have been saved if the police had taken him to the hospital timely.”

The officer maintained that the police would coordinate with the bereaved family for the formation of the new investigation team and during the investigations as well. Riaz’s family told the acting city police chief that they were not satisfied with the mere suspension of Korangi Industrial Area SHO Enayatullah Marwat, stating that the suspension was not enough as punishment.

“The SHO should also be dismissed from the service,” the family demanded. “The police not only killed him but also dragged his body into a police mobile van despite the area people trying to convince them that Wasif was not a criminal.”

In the aftermath of the killing of Riaz, 33, father of two children, in an allegedly fake police encounter in the Mehran Town area in the early hours of December 19, East DIG Muqaddas Haider suspended Korangi Industrial Area SHO Marwat and ordered him to report to police headquarters.

Three policemen have already been suspended and arrested, and a case registered against them. Earlier, the SSP said that the man was killed in crossfire between a police team and fleeing robbers.