Cash, ration, warm clothes distributed

LAHORE: As the temperature drops in the City, a charity organisation has started distributing cash, dry rations, warm clothes and blankets among the families in huts in Garden Town and Kamahan Village to provide the dwellers maximum relief in tough winter conditions. Ali Zafar Foundation Executive Director Khadija Amjad, on Wednesday said jhuggies serve as homes for generations of individuals who mainly work as snake charmers, straw basket weavers or dhol players.
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife on Wednesday over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue in district Ghotki.Qadir Bux Mazzari...
DADU: The death rate of newborn babies rose to 25 in district Tharparkar, after five more infants died on...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment , Khairpur, on Wednesday launched an inquiry into the misappropriation of...
SUKKUR: The Dadu Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in the Ameena Arain’s suicide case against her parents and...
MULTAN: The South Punjab Secretary Higher Education Wednesday directed heads of all colleges in the region to expedite...
KARACHI: Human health and well-being are closely associated with forests that cover almost a third of Earth’s land...
Comments