Cash, ration, warm clothes distributed

LAHORE: As the temperature drops in the City, a charity organisation has started distributing cash, dry rations, warm clothes and blankets among the families in huts in Garden Town and Kamahan Village to provide the dwellers maximum relief in tough winter conditions. Ali Zafar Foundation Executive Director Khadija Amjad, on Wednesday said jhuggies serve as homes for generations of individuals who mainly work as snake charmers, straw basket weavers or dhol players.