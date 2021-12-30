Mothers’ poor health: Newborns death toll in Thar rises to 25

DADU: The death rate of newborn babies rose to 25 in district Tharparkar, after five more infants died on Wednesday.
According to the official figures of the Health Department, Tharparkar, five more infants died. The parents losing their children included Ghunwar, Chinno Maal, Shaman Ali, Ramchand and Gopi, the officials confirmed.
LAHORE: As the temperature drops in the City, a charity organisation has started distributing cash, dry rations, warm...
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife on Wednesday over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue in district Ghotki.Qadir Bux Mazzari...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment , Khairpur, on Wednesday launched an inquiry into the misappropriation of...
SUKKUR: The Dadu Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in the Ameena Arain’s suicide case against her parents and...
MULTAN: The South Punjab Secretary Higher Education Wednesday directed heads of all colleges in the region to expedite...
KARACHI: Human health and well-being are closely associated with forests that cover almost a third of Earth’s land...
Comments