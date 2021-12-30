 
Thursday December 30, 2021
Mothers’ poor health: Newborns death toll in Thar rises to 25

December 30, 2021

DADU: The death rate of newborn babies rose to 25 in district Tharparkar, after five more infants died on Wednesday.

According to the official figures of the Health Department, Tharparkar, five more infants died. The parents losing their children included Ghunwar, Chinno Maal, Shaman Ali, Ramchand and Gopi, the officials confirmed.

